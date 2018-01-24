Family of missing Portsmouth man issue heartfelt appeal

Following the earlier appeal for missing Portsmouth man who could be on the Isle of Wight, the police share this family appeal. Ed
Missing Scot Mackenzie’s family has issued the following plea:
“Scot, your family, friends and everyone who knows you are so worried about you. We all want you to know that you are loved and we just want you to come home.
“If you do not want to return, then please, please let the police know that you are safe and well.
“If anyone has seen Scot or has any information on Scot’s whereabouts, please contact the police.”
Wednesday, 24th January, 2018 8:56am
