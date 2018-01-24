Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 24th January 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : O/s Castlehold Bapitist Church : High Street-Newport
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017515
B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
26 January — 28 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : Monkton Street/Park Road : Monkton Street-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017516
Brook Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
26 January — 28 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : o/s 17 collingwood road o/s the double white doors : Brook Road-Shanklin
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017517
Melbourne Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : From o/s number 1 to the jct with Trafalgar road. : Melbourne Street-Newport
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017514
New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WOOTTON : 20 meters in from J/o High St : New Road-Wootton
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017513
Upper Yarborough Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: EAST COWES : O/s 81 : Upper Yarborough Road-East Cowes
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017512
A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE THE CHURCH TO OUTSIDE BAYTREES
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001392
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
24 January — 26 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : O/s forest view five acres, Newport bound lane. : Forest Road-Newport – 15722
Works description: rebed c/way cover
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017461
A3054 Hill Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
25 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS Hill Farm
Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115003857-00827
A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: opp. Green banks on MORTON ROAD
Works description: SANDOWN 466161 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – RENEW CW FRAME AND COVER ON JUF106
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT6D1JB01
B3395 Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML330118 – 80mts from r/about : Steyne Road-Bembridge
Works description: Replace or Adj 1 x 2 BT and paco BEMBRIDGE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017505
Betty Haunt Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
24 January — 26 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Approximately 150m from they lay by at vittlefields end : Betty Haunt Lane-Newport
Works description: replace wooden barrier over culvert
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017460
Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
24 January — 26 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : On the Sandown bound side of the c/way just before Knights Cross Cottages : Briddlesford Road-Newport – 1045
Works description: ironwork repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017457
Castle Lane, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
24 January — 06 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: CARISBROOKE : ML 240247 : Castle Lane-Carisbrooke
Works description: CIP Post work – Kerbing CARISBROOKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017433
Elm Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight
25 January — 26 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: COWES : junction of Elm Grove and Ash Grove : Elm Grove-Cowes
Works description: Eurovia – uncover a souther Water valve COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017555
Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
25 January — 29 January
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From Opposite 3 BEMBRIDGE FOOTPATH 13 to junction of HOWGATE ROAD on BEMBRIDGE FOOTPATH 13
Works description: BEMBRIDGE – 463854 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in footway/carriageway to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT4NNRG01
Gate Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
25 January — 29 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE BAKERS FARMHOUSE TO OUTSIDE BRAMBLE WOOD
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001390
Guyers Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
24 January — 26 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM O/S BAYWOOD TO O/S GLENLEA
Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD WIRES.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001372
High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
25 January — 29 January
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: WHITWELL HIGH STREET JUNCTION OF NETTLECOMBE LANE
Works description: NITON 456116- PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in cw
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH01
Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle of Wight
24 January — 31 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ROOKLEY : Highwood Lane, Rookley, in verge alongside the recreation ground, from the gully at the junction with Blackwa
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017459
Stroud Wood Road, Havenstreet, Ryde, Isle of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : ML320226 – Stroudwood Lane, Havenstreet – 180mts from Newnham road : Stroud Wood Road-Ryde
Works description: Replace or Adj 2 BT and paco RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017501
The Square, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
25 January — 29 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE HAVE LOCK TO OUTSIDE THE FIRS
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND WOODEN POLES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001391
Victoria Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
25 January — 25 January
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: FROM O/S SIMMONS CORNER TO O/S SHEMARA
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND WOODEN POLES. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001370
A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle of Wight
24 January — 26 January
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: RYDE : OUTSIDE THE BOWLING CLUB (ML 310060) : Adj Column 52
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017536
A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle of Wight
24 January — 26 January
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: RYDE : OPPOSITE THE BOWLING CLUB (ML 310060) : Adj Column 53
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017537
A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle of Wight
25 January — 29 January
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: RYDE : OPPOSITE THE SWIMMING POOL (ML 310059) : Opp Column 63 Esplanade
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017538
B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
24 January — 26 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: from outside 112 to opp 106 on PLACE ROAD
Works description: COWES 470198 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in CW to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT9WWUA01
B3328 Queens Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
24 January — 26 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : Outsude No 16 and No 11 Queens Road ML 430090 : Queens Road-Shanklin
Works description: Adding a new Tactile crossing oon both sides. ML430090 SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017568
B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
24 January — 30 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 51/52
Works description: Scaffold licence- 51-52 High Street,Ryde John Ford Director email : Jkford@btinternet.com Tel mobile 07974157558 home/office 01983 617272 web www.thfscaffoldingiow.co.uk Access scaffolding (iow) Ltd trading as T.H.F. scaffolding 5 west Ashey farm Ashey RYDE I.O.W. PO33 4AX company reg no 2638635.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003717
B3330 Nettlestone Green, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: BRAMSHAW NETTLESTONE GRN SEAVIEW ISLE
Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08981334
Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
26 January — 29 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 39 bannock road niton vetnor po38 2rb
Works description: NITON – 457449 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT069HT01
Car Park Lane End, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
25 January — 29 January
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ADJACENT TO THE PUBLIC TOILETS (ML 3CP046) : Adj Toilets Meter
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine BEMBRIDGE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017539
Carter Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
25 January — 29 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 46 CARTER ST SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08984141
Castle Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
24 January — 26 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: RYDE : By the Side of property no 2a Union and no 3 union ML341628 : Castle Street-Ryde
Works description: Adding a new Tactile crossing on both sides. RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017566
Churchill Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight
26 January — 29 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 6 CHURCHILL CLOSE
Works description: COWES 415595 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQW1EDR01
Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 66 FITZROY ST SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08990851
Foreland Farm Lane, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
24 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS PLOT ADJ TO GREEN END
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114926157-00637
Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
25 January — 02 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS Coastwatch Cottage, 20
Works description: Lay new service from farside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114991832-00639
Grange Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
26 January — 29 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 24 to Opp 28 on GRANGE ROAD
Works description: SHANKLIN 407551 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQNK0PF02
Hayward Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight
25 January — 29 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 17 HAYWARD AVE RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08980778
Jameson Gardens, Totland, Isle of Wight
26 January — 30 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 JAMESON GARDENS , TOTLAND, IOW.
Works description: Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT07710657
Lugley Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
24 January — 30 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s Braunstone House, Lugley Street, Newport
Works description: Scaffold licence – Lugley Street, Newport – 24/1 – 30/01 Hi, Please find an application for the above address attached. Please can you call me for payment when you’re ready. Kind Regards Tara Tara Parkman
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003701
Mary Rose Avenue, Wootton, Isle of Wight
24 January — 26 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 76 MARY ROSE AVE WOOTTON BRIDGE RYDE IS
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08981184
St Davids Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
26 January — 29 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Side of 92 UPPER YARBOROUGH ROAD on ST DAVIDS ROAD
Works description: COWES 377582 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPVANAE01
