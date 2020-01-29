Good news on Spanish hunt for missing 23-year-old from East Cowes

The search for a man from East Cowes, whose family hadn’t heard from since the end of November has been called off, after Harry Stagg turned up at the Policia Local station in Mijas, Spain.

As revealed by the Olive Press, Harry’s aunt, Paula Morris reported the 23-year-old as missing to the Guardia Civil in December 2019.

Hitchhiking to Spain

Harry had been working his way down through France, but was last heard from on 29th November and his family became worried when he failed to turn up at his Grandad’s Malaga home for Christmas.

Oblivious a search was underway

A countrywide search was launched earlier this month, but luckily Harry has now been found safe and well.

Donning a large beard and totally oblivious that a search was underway, he has been picked up from the police station and is now reunited with the family.

Walked down the coast

According to his aunt’s husband,

“Harry walked most of the way down the coast, but got a few lifts in France. “He said people in Spain were more reluctant to give him a lift.”

