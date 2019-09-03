Grab your Revamp 2020 early bird tickets now

The Revamp Festival will be returning in 2020, with a bigger and better offering after the successful first year this summer.

Taking place on Sunday 5th July 2020 on the ground of Oakfield School in Ryde, if you book your tickets before the end of the year, you’ll get them at the 2019 prices.

Organiser, Barrie Wade, explains,

“Revamp Festival was born out a desire to put on an affordable festival for families where everything from the tickets, drink, food and goods were offered at a fair price. “In 2019 we achieved this. We are also aware that we need to add to what we achieved at our first event so we are adding new attractions daily.”

Early bird tickets

He goes on to say,

“This costs, however we are keeping to our word and offering tickets for Revamp Festival 2020 at the same price as 2019 until 1st January 2020, £10 an adult and £5 a child. “We have a 1,500 limit, so if we sell them before 31st December everyone is a winner.”

30 per cent of the tickets have already been sold, so if you want to secure the 2019 prices book now.

Tickets are available online now via the Little Box Office Website. They will be going on sale in shops in the New Year.

Pre-sales are very important to the organiser as it allows them to keep costs down and still raise money for local good causes.