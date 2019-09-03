National spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion to talk on the Isle of Wight

The Isle of Wight Green party are proud to have secured a significant speaker on politics, climate change and the actions of the Extinction Rebellion activists: Dr Rupert Read.

An academic and a national spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion (Radio 4, BBC Politics Live, LBC, Channel 5 news), Dr Read will be presenting a talk at East Cowes Town Hall on Sunday 15th September at 2pm.

Rebels with the cause

Entitled “Rebels with THE cause: a possibility of a Green future”, he will address why it is important for thousands more people to join the growing numbers demanding radical action to tackle the climate crisis – what action is necessary, and how hope and positivity can offer us the very real possibility of a Green future.

Non Violent Direct Action

The remarkable achievement of Extinction Rebellion in 2019 on the streets of London and beyond have demonstrated how Non Violent Direct Action can focus the attention of the media and political leaders on the impact of climate change and the environmental crisis.

As the Autumn Rebellion takes place (from 7th October) and the UK government continues to be distracted by other issues, the time is right for more people to get involved.

Vix Lowthion, IW Green Party spokesperson, said

“Scientists and the United Nations tell us we have only 12 Years to Save the Earth and time is running short! We need to harness our desire for change to get meaningful action from our politicians to protect our planet for future generations. “I urge Islanders to reserve their seats for this must-see event. We are delighted that Rupert Read has chosen to visit the Isle of Wight just weeks before the Autumn Rebellion commences.”

Dr Read is the former Chair of the ‘Green House’ think-tank, a former Green Party spokesperson for transport, former East of England party co-ordinator and currently a Reader in Philosophy at the University of East Anglia and an Extinction Rebellion spokesperson.

Free entrance, but book your seat

The event is free – but seats are limited. Members of the Isle of Wight Green Party and Extinction Rebellion will be present with information and ideas on how you can get involved.

Tea and Coffee and cakes also available, with donations going to IW Greens and Extinction Rebellion.

Doors will open from 1.30pm and the lecture begins promptly at 2pm. Limited numbers of tickets will be available on the door on a first come, first served basis.

Tickets are available via the Eventbrite Website.

