Graze It deliver boxes of cakes to hospital wards as thank you from the community

Last weekend, Parita Patel managed to light up some of the faces of our hardworking NHS staff at St Mary’s Hospital when she dropped off these boxes of delicious baked goods.

Parita from Graze It explained that she’d received some money from the local community to make up five boxes for the hospital staff. She very generously added to that and topped it up to 12 boxes.

The boxes were delivered to the Children’s ward, Isolation 1 and 2, Cardiac unit, St Helens ward, Pre-assessments, Theatre, Maternity, ICU, A&E, Ambulance department and patient transportation.

Patel: A little something to put some smiles on faces

Parita, who has been delivering meals to the hospital throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, told News OnTheWight,

“It was just a little something to put some smiles on faces during the pandemic. “It’s not life changing, but it’s nice to see their faces light up – a little pick me up!”

