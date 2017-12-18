Ashton shares this news on behalf of the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust. Ed

The Gurnard Green Boxing day dip is raising funds for the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust this year by encouraging brave bathers to take a plunge into the icy cold sea. The Boxing day dip has now become an annual tradition for the local community after the success of the first dip back in 2014.

Overwhelming support

Ashton Howard started the Dip to raise money for Blood Wise (formerly Leukaemia and Lymphoma research) and the Wessex Cancer Trust after she was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia when she was just 26, Ashton said;

“I wanted to give something back to the charities which helped me throughout my treatment, the dip was only supposed to be a one-off event, but I’ve been so overwhelmed by the support of the local community.”

Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust

This year brave bathers and spectators will be encouraged to raise sponsorship for the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust.

Having successfully finished her treatment last year, Ashton is now working for the charity which empowers young people in recovery from cancer as she explains,

“The dip may take your breath away for a moment, but this is nothing compared to the shock that the young people and their families supported by the Trust face. Having sailed with the charity and experiencing this first-hand I can really relate. It’s incredible to see the young people grow in confidence, make new friends and most importantly have fun again after months or even years of treatment.”

Get involved

You can join the brave bathers for a refreshing dip as they take the plunge into the sea at 11am on Boxing day from Gurnard Green, next to the sailing club. Mulled wine and mince pies will be on hand to warm you up on your return to dry land.

Your bravery and the money raised from this event ensures the Trust can continue to help young people rebuild their lives after the devastation of illness.

The money raised from this event will allow more young people in recovery from cancer to re-engage with education and employment through the support of the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust.

The Trust receives no government funding and does not charge fees, they therefore rely 100% on voluntary funding.

Find out more

To take part in the festive fun and raise money for a wonderful cause visit the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Website.