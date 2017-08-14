Mark Steel’s in Town: Ventnor radio recording coming next month

All are invited to the recording of the brilliant comedian Mark Steel’s BBC Radio4 show, ‘Mark Steel’s in Town’ on Tuesday 19th September. It’s free and should be a great evening.

mark steel

Seasoned comedian, Mark Steel, will be bringing his BBC Radio 4 show, Mark Steel’s In Town, to Ventnor next month.

The Ventnor Winter Gardens will be hosting the recording of the radio show on Tuesday 19th September. All are invited to the free event.

OnTheWight happy to help
Hannah George put Mark’s production team in touch with OnTheWight a few weeks ago and we met up with Mark, Carl and Susan at the Ventnor Botanic Garden for a chinwag over a pot of tea.

We passed on some nuggets about Ventnor and its community that we hope he found interesting, but Mark also had a flurry of responses from a tweet he posted back in July asking for snippets of info from his Twitter followers.

(click on the tweet to see the replies)

Keep the date free
The live recording of the show takes place on Tuesday 19th September.

The details of how to book tickets aren’t available quite yet – but check back to the OnTheWight site, because we’ll publish the info as soon as it becomes available.

For now, put the date in your diary and make sure you head to the Winter Gardens on Tuesday 19th September. It should be a good night!

Image: © Mark Steel

Location map
View the location of this story.

.

