Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance respond to 58% more incidents in 2019 than in previous year

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance (HIOWAA) responded to 2,262 call-outs in 2019, compared to 1,429 in 2018; an increase of 58%.

The life-saving Charity ended the decade with their busiest year on record, having experienced their busiest month ever in July 2019, when they responded to 244 call-outs.

The Charity has revealed that of the 2,262 incidents they responded to in 2019, the largest number were to cardiac arrests, accounting for 28% (640) of all call-outs. Road traffic accidents accounted for a total of 17% (388).

Expansion possible thanks to generous members

HIOWAA CEO, Alex Lochrane, comments,

“In 2019 we increased our paramedic and doctor numbers and expanded our fleet of Critical Care Team Vehicles. As a result, we are now able to reach more patients than ever before in need of our advanced medical care. “This has only been possible thanks to the ongoing generosity and unflinching support from members of all our communities in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.”

9,000th mission

HIOWAA began operations in July 2007 and in November 2019, flew their 9,000th mission.

