Hampshire Constabulary rated as ‘Good’ for efficiency by Inspector

This in from the office of Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane.

For reference, between 2010/11 and 2015/16 central government funding for police services fell by 19% or 1.7billion

The level of cash given to police forces by Government has been protected from further cuts over the past two years, but this means adjustments were not made to meet the pressures of pay increase, inflation and other rising costs the Constabulary has to meet. Ed

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has rated Hampshire Constabulary as good across the board in its latest inspection into the efficiency of the force.

Michael Lane Police and Crime Commissioner, comments:

“I am delighted that HMICFRS has assessed Hampshire Constabulary as Good. “I am very aware of the pressures on the whole workforce of Hampshire Constabulary, over the last few years and which will continue for some time yet involving further necessary change to ensure this performance can be sustained. That they have been assessed as Good is a recognition of their motivation and professionalism. “Hampshire Constabulary has a determination to serve the community well, keeping the people it serves safer. And a key part of my role seeks to reinforce this ambition and to ensure that the needs of the communities we serve are identified in my Police and Crime Plan and reflected in the performance of the Constabulary.”

Expanding, the Commissioner added:

“I always welcome HMICFRS inspections for the value they bring independently testing the Constabulary and comparing best and good practice nationally. “This HMICFRS inspection looks at how well the Constabulary understands demand, changing patterns of crime and public expectations, plus how well it plans for the future and uses it resources; all of which are vital in the current extremely challenging financial climate to ensure resources are directed to where they are needed most and deliver best for our communities. “With new and increasing demands, and resources being constrained, the need for efficiency, collaboration and longer term planning grows. These are areas that I have been putting a greater focus on as Police and Crime Commissioner and as part of my Police and Crime Plan wish to see develop even further.”

Looking at the detail of the report the Commissioner said:

“I am pleased that HMICFRS has recognised the increasing numbers of collaborative arrangements that have been put in place – partnership is a key pillar of my plan, since none of us can achieve the needed outcomes alone. “Two of the areas identified for improvement in the inspection focus on making the most of the workforce, these are helpful pointers and are things that the Chief Constable already has firmly on her radar and will be essential for the longer term future. “HMICFRS also suggested a review of the process for managing calls from the public. This is not new or news, since a project already exists in collaboration with Thames Valley Police, which is currently under final systems integration testing prior to go live in the spring next year 2018. This new, significantly updated and extended system will improve the public’s experience of 999 and 101, and indeed all engagement and communication with the Constabulary. “This strategic investment takes advantage of improvements in technology and it makes complete sense to review the processes that sit behind this at the same time. The world is changing and business as usual must adapt to meet the new requirements.”

Image: Ray Forster under CC BY 2.0