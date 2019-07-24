Hampshire County Council to lead Public Health services on the Isle of Wight

From August the delivery of health services including drug and substance misuse services, mental wellbeing support and sexual health assistance on the Isle of Wight will be run by Hampshire county council.

The Hampshire authority said there are no savings attached to the new partnership and stressed that the Island will still have its own public health team.

Partnership at request of Isle of Wight Council

When asked if there will be any job loss and the reasons behind the move a spokesperson for Hampshire County Council (HCC) added:

“The PH function on the Isle of Wight is being restructured in order to ensure that PH outcomes can be achieved with support being provided by Hampshire. “The partnership is at the request of Isle of Wight Council. The county council welcomes the opportunity to establish a further partnership with the Isle of Wight Council.”

To also tackle smoking and obesity

As part of the new partnership, HCC will be responsible for the leadership of public health on the Island and will also run commissioned support including smoking cessation and the promotion of healthy weight programmes.

The agreement between the two authorities was endorsed by the Isle of Wight Cabinet earlier this month.

The decision was approved by cabinet members at HCC on Monday.

Grajewski: New and exciting partnership arrangement

Cllr Judith Grajewski, executive member for public health at HCC, said:

“The go-ahead given this week by Hampshire’s Cabinet is the final step towards this new and exciting partnership arrangement between our two authorities, building on the already very successful one we have in place for the delivery of children’s services. “We very much welcome this opportunity to work more closely with our Island partners to ensure the best possible health and wellbeing outcomes for local residents.”

HCC confirmed that the Isle of Wight Council will retain full political accountability for the service.

The plans have been criticised by Isle of Wight councillors who say there has been a lack of due diligence.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview