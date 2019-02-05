Happy Chinese New Year: 2019 is the year of the Pig

A very Happy New Year to all our Chinese readers.

The Chinese Spring Festival welcomes the new year with a smile, wishing fortune and happiness to continue for the next twelve months.

According to the Chinese Zodiac, 2019 is the year of the Pig. If you were born in 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019 then the Pig is your zodiac animal.

Chinese people believe that your zodiac year is the unluckiest you, and in order to ward off bad luck you should decorate your home in red and wear red clothing for the year.

Gentle excitement

In Chinese culture, Pigs are the symbol of wealth. Men born in the Pig year are optimistic and gentle and women born in the Pig year are full of excitement!

Whatever you do to celebrate this annual festival, have a great time and wishing you all health and happiness for the coming year.

Find out more

Find out what your zodiac animal is here, as well as some other great facts about the Chinese New Year.

Image: iqremix under CC BY 2.0