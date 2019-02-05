What Hat will you be wearing for the Hospice?

Emma shares this latest news from Mountbatten. Ed

With ever-increasing need for its end of life care and support, Mountbatten is hoping as many people as possible will be inspired to get behind its next fundraising initiative on Friday 1st March 2019.

Wear a hat and donate £2

‘Hats for the Hospice’ is a simple idea that asks people to don their favourite, funniest, biggest, smallest, most colourful or wackiest hat, in exchange for a £2 donation to support Island people who are facing death, dying and bereavement.

Whether at work, at school, doing the shopping or meeting friends for lunch or the weekly game of footy, wear a hat – simple as that!

£8m needed each year

Each and every year, Mountbatten needs around £8million to continue providing services to Islanders and their families; without Mountbatten’s services, there would be very limited choices about how and where people are cared for at the end of their lives, or through bereavement, and many more people would die on their own or be left alone with their grief.

Nigel Hartley, Chief Executive at Mountbatten, said:

“We are constantly amazed and thankful at how our Island community gets involved in fundraising to help other Islanders, who are facing such difficult challenges. “We continue to need as much support as possible to ensure we are there in the future; it’s already clear that the need for care at the end of life is growing significantly – by 50% in the last year alone. Thank you to everyone who goes above and beyond by continuing to support our work.”

How to get involved

Let us know what you’ll be doing for the event, and if you need any yellow collection boxes or sunflowers to sell.

Download the posters and other digital design assets from the website to help spread the word about the event.

Share photos on social media using #hatsforthehospice and tag @MountbattenIW so we can share your efforts.

Make a donation

Personal donations can be made online, quoting ‘Hats for the Hospice’ in the comments box, cash donations can be handed into the fundraising office at the Newport hospice, or cheques can be sent in the post.