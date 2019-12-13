Have you been taking part in Isle of Wight Foodbank’s Reverse Advent Calendar?

Today (Friday 13th) is the last day for donations to the Isle of Wight Foodbank’s Reverse Advent Calendar.

Each day since 18th November, specific items have been highlighted by Foodbank on their Facebook Page. These ranged from tinned veg and fruit to toiletries such as shaving products and shower gels. Rice, tea and coffee, toilets rolls and sanitary items also made the list, as did pet food and chocolate treats.

All the items that have been generously donated as part of the Reverse Advent Calendar will be available to those who need it most this Christmas.

More donations

Food can still be donated up to and on their final day of opening – Monday 23rd December between 9am and 12 noon – and these donations will feed and support people in the New Year.

Donations can be dropped off at Foodbank’s Headquarters in Love Lane, Cowes or to Church on the Roundabout in Newport.

You can also drop your items in to your local supermarket collection basket to find your local collecting store, please check the Isle of Wight Foodbank Website.