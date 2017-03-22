Have you registered to vote?

This from the council. Ed

With local elections taking place in just over a month, voters on the Isle of Wight are being urged to make sure they are registered to vote and are able to take part on polling day, Thursday 4 May.

The call for voters to sign up comes as the Electoral Commission launches a national voter registration campaign to encourage as many people as possible to register ahead of elections taking place this year across the country.

The Isle of Wight Council is now also reminding voters on the Island that they need to register by the deadline of Thursday 13 April otherwise they won’t be able to take part in the local elections.

Electoral registration officer for the Isle of Wight Council, Chris Mathews, said:

“Time is running out to make sure you can take part in elections this May, so I’d encourage everyone on the Isle of Wight to take action now if they’re not already registered to vote. It’s quick and easy to register, but after the deadline of 13 April, it will be too late.”

Head of campaigns at the Electoral Commission, Emma Hartley, said:

“Our research shows that young people, students and recent home movers are particularly less likely to be registered to vote. So if you have moved house recently, then make sure you’re registered correctly. If you’re not registered, you won’t be able to have your say on issues that directly affect your day-to-day life in the Isle of Wight.”

How do I check if I am on the electoral register?

If you need to check that you are on the Register of Electors then please call the Isle of Wight Council on (01983) 823380.

You will need to quote your full name and postal address.

How do I register?

You must be registered to be able to vote in the elections. If already registered, you do not need to re-register. (Everyone who is already registered should have this confirmed by Friday 31 March once all the poll cards are delivered.)

If your circumstances change, for example, you move home between now and the registration deadline on 13 April, you will need to re-register at your new address.

To register to vote, visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote Thursday 13 April.

How to apply to register if you are unable to register online?

Registering online is quick and easy but there are a number of alternative ways you can register:

You can pick up a voter registration form from Newport Help Centre, County Hall, Newport.

Via email on electoral.services@iow.gov.uk

By phone on (01983) 823380.

You’ll just need your National Insurance number, date of birth and address. We can post a form to you but you must have applied by Thursday 13 April.

For more information about the elections on 4 May 2017, please visit the Website or call (01983) 823380 or email electoral.services@iow.gov.uk

Image: Abi Begum under CC BY 2.0