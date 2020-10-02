Head to an Isle of Wight Library for Libraries Week: Your Passport to reading

The Isle of Wight’s libraries are now all reopened for readers to visit and browse.

Libraries Week, an annual celebration of Britain’s public libraries, takes place from 5th to 10th October and libraries will be open for borrowing and returning books, or using the free computers.

“Your passport to reading”

Library Week theme this year is “Your passport to reading”, recognising how the Island’s libraries helped to keep the Island reading during lockdown with growing collections of free eBooks and eAudiobooks, and how reading in all its forms can provide comfort, companionship and escapism during these difficult times.

New opening hours

The libraries have reopened with different and usually more limited opening hours than previously, and with a wide range of Covid-19 precautions in place.

All pre-lockdown loans were extended to 30th September and no fines are being charged until then, but readers with books at home that were borrowed before lockdown should return these now.

Special arrangements can be made for those who would rather not come into the library.

Anyone concerned about coming inside the library to return their books can contact the library to arrange a time for a member of staff to pick them up outside the building.

Online events

A varied programme of online events will be running during Libraries Week to celebrate the things libraries continue to offer online – books, talking books, newspapers, magazines and music – and to remind Islanders that the libraries are open to visitors again.

Daily Book Chats

There will be daily Book Chats on the Isle of Wight Libraries Facebook page, led by a different member of staff each day.

For children, there will be a special online Lego challenge, rhymetime and storytime during the week.

Don’t forget your grab bag

Anyone visiting a library in person during Library Week will be offered a Grab Bag, containing a comfort read novel selected by local library staff, plus some refreshments to wash it down.

Black History month

October is also Black History month and in recognition of that Isle of Wight libraries are hosting a big read-along of Reni Eddo-Lodge’s ‘Why I’m no longer talking to white people about race’, culminating in a Zoom discussion on Monday 26th October.

Copies of the book are available in libraries as well as to download as an audiobook via the Borrowbox app. Anyone wishing to join in can email [email protected]

Library Service Manager Rob Jones said,

“I am delighted that our libraries have all reopened, and we are looking forward to welcoming all of our customers back – remember, the Library Service is open to all Island residents, it is easy to join the library and book borrowing is completely free.”

Image: Hatice Yardım under CC BY 2.0