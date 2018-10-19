Head to Newport Roman Villa this half term for frighteningly good fun

The council share details of these upcoming events, Ed

Spooky things are happening this half term at Newport Roman Villa, with a range of activities to keep your little ghouls occupied.

Throughout half term, the villa, at Cypress Road, Newport, will be open as usual for visitors to see the remains, Roman bath suite and the garden.

No booking is required, the entry fee is £1 on each activity day and includes admission and all activities.

Bendy bones puppet day

Taking place Monday 22 October from 10.30am to 3pm, you can make your own bendy bones puppet to take home. Children can even dress them as a favourite Roman character, or make a skeleton puppet.

On the day you can follow a picture hunt to discover the most ‘horrid jobs’ in Roman times.

Mythical monsters clay day

How many mythical monsters could you find at Newport Roman Villa? Come and find out on Wednesday 24 October, between 10.30am and 3.00pm.

Come to Newport Roman Villa and see how many mythical monsters you can find hiding around the Villa ruins. Make your own clay monster to take home.

Amazing mosaic mazes day

Follow a photo hunt and find out the ‘foulest facts’ from Roman times and make your own mosaic maze game to take home, on Friday 26 October, between 10.30am and 3pm.

For more information on the events, call (01983) 823433, email museums@iow.gov.uk or visit the Website.

These events are organised by the Isle of Wight Heritage Service.

