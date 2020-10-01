Head to Ryde for the Totally Local Fiver Fest to help protect and save the High Street for the future

Ryde’s independent shops and businesses are once again joining in with the National Totally Locally Fiver Fest Campaign, running from 10th-24th October. Joining over 100 towns across the UK, businesses are coming together to highlight the contribution they make to the Great British High Street.

The message is spend little and often at independent businesses to make a real difference to your high street.

Going straight back into local economy

If every adult in Ryde spent just £5 per week then it would generate around £2.7 million going directly back into the local economy.

Zoe Thompson, Ryde Business Association Chair explains,

“This is the third Fiver Fest that Ryde businesses have been involved with. “It’s a great way to remind people that you don’t have to change your entire shopping routine to really make a difference. We have seen our independent businesses really step up over recent months, from those providing essentials during lockdown, to more recently having to navigate a whole host of restrictions. “Now more than ever we need people to spend locally.”

A hub of magical finds all year round

Charlotte Brimstone, from Craft Vegan Pizza is one of the businesses taking part.

“Craft are super excited to be involved with Fiver Fest this year to give our great local community an opportunity to try our crafted plant powered pizzas for a fiver! “Ryde is an up-and-coming town with many quirky independent shops, we feel it has a Brighton Lanes vibe. Supporting local keeps our town a hub of magical finds which attracts people all year round.”

New businesses open even in the current climate

The independent businesses in Ryde provide everything from everyday essentials at the greengrocers, bakeries, and butchers, to ample choice of gifts and treats.

With a great selection of food and drink on offer too it is easy to see why even in the current climate Ryde has seen new businesses open.

Zoe added,

“With lockdown and the ongoing uncertainties, it is all credit to our local business owners who have shown such resilience and positivity. There is a real passion and commitment that rarely get’s celebrated. Through campaigns like Fiver Fest we hope it acts as a reminder of what people have right on their doorstep. We can guarantee that when people choose to shop local, it really is appreciated.”

Find out more

To find out more about the Fiver Fest Ryde Offers check out Ryde Business Association on Facebook and Instagram, and look out for posters displayed in participating stores.

Our thanks to Ryde Business Association for sponsoring this event feature. They and other organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free

Image: Go Simple Tax under CC BY 2.0

