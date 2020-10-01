Ryde Town Council’s plans to become Kickstart area rep supporting Ryde area businesses

Ryde Town Council in conjunction with their dedicated Youth Service are applying to become a Kickstart area representative supporting local Ryde area businesses to participate in the scheme.

The Kickstart Scheme aims to create new six-month job placements for young people who are currently on Universal Credit and at risk of long-term unemployment.

On offer for employers

Funding is available for 100 per cent of the relevant National Minimum Wage for 25 hours a week, plus associated employer National Insurance contributions and employer minimum automatic enrolment contributions.

There are also funds available to support the training and development for the young people whilst on placement.

Agreed to become an area representative for Ryde

To participate in the scheme employers either have to be able to offer a minimum of 30 placements or apply through an area representative.

Ryde Town Council are keen to support small and medium sized businesses in the Town so have agreed to become an area representative for the Ryde area.

Building on success of Network Ryde

Ryde Mayor, Michael Lilley, states,

“Ryde Town Council is committed to creating opportunities for the young people of the Town. We have invested over the past three years in creating an award winning youth service, Network Ryde. “We are now going to establish a Ryde Employer’s Hub in partnership with local employers and Ryde Job Centre to create 30 plus jobs for young people (18-24) in the Town via the Government’s Kick-Start programme. “This is fantastic news as youth unemployment is rising due to Covid-19. Investing in our young people is investing in our Town’s future. “The Ryde Team is now going around promoting the scheme to all local employers to work with us on this exciting project. Ryde Town Council is creating five placements to kick-start the project and now we need 25 to go!”

For more information about the scheme and how to offer a placement please contact Elizabeth at Network Ryde. [email protected]

News shared by Lisa on behalf of Ryde Town Council. Ed