Head to the Cheverton Centre for art and live music

Art and music will feature as part of Mountbatten’s events programme in the coming weeks.

Clare Alexander’s landscape and portrait exhibition will feature a series of oil paintings capturing Island beauty spots.

A concert with the Tea n’ Biscuit Boys will also be held at Mountbatten’s John Cheverton Centre on Thursday 7th November.

Hartley: Filling our building with music and art

Hospice chief executive Nigel Hartley, said,

“Art and music are an important part of Mountbatten’s work. “Regular art and music workshops and therapy sessions are held for those people who use our services with great effect. “Both art and music change the way we feel and change the way we respond to what is happening to us. “Filling our hospice building with both is therefore vital to the wellbeing of staff, volunteers and those who come to us for care and support.”

Generous donation on sales

Clare, a student at London Fine Art Studios, will donate 20 percent of all proceeds to Mountbatten.

She said,

“I find the painting and repainting of the same location particularly interesting. “Reflecting on light, elements, horizon, and the ever-changing nature of the sky, repeatedly surprises. “Beauty can be found on grey as well as sunny days.”

Where and when

The exhibition will run from 27th October to 24th November and Mountbatten’s Art Gallery is open Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.

A private viewing will be held at Mountbatten on 25th October.

Tickets for the Tea n’ Biscuit Boys concert are available on the door, priced at £10, to include wine and canapes.