Help close the gender gap on Wikipedia, this International Women’s Day

On International Women’s Day (today) Wikipedia has a number of activities taking place to encourage closing the gender gap.

Although Wikipedia hosts 1.7 million biographies, they say that not even 20 per cent of those are about women.

Be part of the change
This afternoon (2pm on Monday) sees the global kickoff of WikiGap 2021. It’s an opportunity for you to learn how to edit Wikipedia pages so you can help close the gender gap on Wikipedia.

To get started you need to login to, or create a Wikipedia account.

Where and when
From 2pm (UCT) there’s a chance to watch some great speeches and learn more.

If you’re a Facebook user, head over to the Facebook event page, or register for the event on Eventbrite!

You’ll find all the details you need to know over on the WikiGap page.

Image: Ilyuza Mingazova under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 8th March, 2021 12:55pm

