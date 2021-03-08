The important role women play in suicide prevention on the Isle of Wight

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic and cultural achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for closing the gender gap.

SPIIOW, as an independent charity, are looking at the women we have on our team who have made some big differences to people’s lives and continue to do so across the Island, not independently, but as a team

Today we boast a team that consists of four (two more undertaking their mandatory training) women in our frontline team, who at a moment’s notice will respond to help someone who is in crisis and who may be at risk of suicide.

Adams: Some people will prefer to talk to a woman

Sarah Adams, SPIIOW Admin, says,

“SPIIOW are extremely lucky to have women on our team who are trained and skilled to the same standard as our male colleagues. “When carrying out our roles we understand that some people will prefer to talk to a woman – and having that availability to hand on the ground to help make the person feel at ease and sometimes feel safer, is something we are not only lucky to have, but also feel very proud to have, with them working towards to keep that person safe for now.”

The women on SPIIOW’s team undertake a number of national accredited training modules such as Safe Working at Height, First Aid (or FREC), Mental Health, Crisis Intervention and Negotiation Skills, Safeguarding to name but a few.

Find out more

News shared by Sarah on behalf of Suicide Prevention and Intervention (IOW). Ed