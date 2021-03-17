Help is at hand to help you complete your 2021 Census

People Matter IW, the Island’s User-Led Organisation, based at The Independent Living Centre in Newport, is helping local people without Internet access or digital skills to complete their Census questionnaire.

This centre is part of a network of Census Support Centres supporting people across England and Wales.

People Matter IW’s trained and accredited Census Support Advisors are also answering questions and queries related to the Census across the Island through their free service.

Call for help or appointments

People Matter IW can be contacted on 241494 for information, advice and guidance or to make a support appointment as they are currently unable to accept walk-ins.

Due to the current Covid-19 crisis, the centre is following strict protocols to keep their staff and the public safe. Changes to the regulations agreed with the Cabinet Office Covid-19 Taskforce allow community venues to open to provide access to digital services, where it is safe to do so.

This means that the People Matter IW Census Support Centre can provide some face to face appointments – by appointment only – and telephone support to help people to complete the Census. ‌

What is the census for?

The‌ ‌Census‌ ‌is‌ ‌a‌ ‌key‌ ‌national‌ ‌exercise, ‌and‌ ‌the‌ ‌data‌ ‌it‌ ‌produces‌ ‌underpins‌ ‌local‌ ‌and‌ ‌national‌ ‌decisions‌ ‌on‌ ‌the‌ ‌provision‌ ‌of‌ ‌education, ‌ ‌housing‌ ‌and‌ ‌healthcare; ‌ ‌as‌ ‌well‌ ‌as‌ ‌informing‌ ‌the‌ ‌fair‌ ‌distribution‌ ‌of‌ ‌Government‌ ‌funding‌ ‌to‌ ‌local‌ ‌areas‌.

It also ‌provides ‌accurate‌ ‌national‌ ‌and‌ ‌local‌ ‌information‌ ‌on‌ ‌the‌ ‌diversity‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌population, ‌allowing‌ ‌public‌ ‌bodies‌ ‌to‌ ‌know‌ ‌whether‌ ‌they‌ ‌are‌ ‌meeting‌ ‌their‌ ‌duties. ‌ ‌ ‌

The digital divide

The last year has proved beyond a doubt how vital digital skills and access are to staying connected with loved ones and engaged with society, but there too many people still on the wrong side of the digital divide.

The Office for National Statistics ‌has‌ ‌recognised‌ ‌the‌ ‌importance‌ ‌of‌ ‌supporting‌ ‌those‌ ‌who‌ ‌lack‌ ‌digital‌ ‌skills‌ ‌or‌ ‌access‌ ‌to‌ ‌participate‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌‘digital‌ ‌first’‌ ‌Census‌ ‌in‌ ‌2021 as it is‌ crucial ‌that‌ ‌everyone‌ has ‌a ‌voice and ‌is counted.”

Hayes: Important people are properly represented

Cathy Hayes, the manager at The Independent Living Centre at People Matter IW, said,

“We’re pleased to be running a Census Support Centre and be part of a national network that’s making sure everyone, no matter how confident they are using computers and the Internet, has the chance to take part in Census 2021. “We’ve always worked very hard for our local community, so it’s really important to us that the people of the Isle of Wight are properly represented.”

News shared by Graham on behalf of People Matter IW. Ed

Image: comedynose under CC BY 2.0