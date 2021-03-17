Over 50s now able to book Covid jab: Here’s how you do it

Those who are over 50 years old are now able to book themselves in for a Covid-19 vaccination on the Isle of Wight.

The process of booking is really slick, simple and speedy.

Ideally use your NHS number. If you don’t have this, you’ll need to answer a number of questions to identify yourself.

Steps to booking your Covid-19 vaccination shot Ideally first find your NHS number Having this will make the process much easier, otherwise you’ll need to answer a series of questions Consider which day / time you might like to book on Appointments take ~30 mins Go to this NHS Web page Enter your NHS number / answer a series of questions Select the date of your first appointment Consider you might need to rest for the day or two after Book the date of your second appointment Confirm and you’re done You can choose to have the details of your booking emailed to you too



