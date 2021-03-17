Over 50s now able to book Covid jab: Here’s how you do it

Over 50 and keen to get the Covid-19 vaccine? Here’s your quick step-by-step guide of booking your appointments

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

Vaccination Centre sign in Newport

Those who are over 50 years old are now able to book themselves in for a Covid-19 vaccination on the Isle of Wight.

The process of booking is really slick, simple and speedy.

Ideally use your NHS number. If you don’t have this, you’ll need to answer a number of questions to identify yourself.

Steps to booking your Covid-19 vaccination shot

  1. Ideally first find your NHS number

    Having this will make the process much easier, otherwise you’ll need to answer a series of questions

  2. Consider which day / time you might like to book on

    Appointments take ~30 mins

  3. Go to this NHS Web page

  4. Enter your NHS number / answer a series of questions

  5. Select the date of your first appointment

    Consider you might need to rest for the day or two after

  6. Book the date of your second appointment

  7. Confirm and you’re done

    You can choose to have the details of your booking emailed to you too


Wednesday, 17th March, 2021 11:43am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ok7

Filed under: Featured, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Newport

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Over 50s now able to book Covid jab: Here’s how you do it"

newest oldest most voted
alisonjane

I had my jab on Tuesday at The Riverside Centre.
What a great set up with free parking and lots of helpful, cheery faces during a worldwide pandemic.
A big well done to all involved in such a huge task.

Vote Up40Vote Down
17, March 2021 3:44 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*