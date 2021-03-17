Over 50s now able to book Covid jab: Here’s how you do it

Those who are over 50 years old are now able to book themselves in for a Covid-19 vaccination on the Isle of Wight.
The process of booking is really slick, simple and speedy.
Ideally use your NHS number. If you don’t have this, you’ll need to answer a number of questions to identify yourself.
Steps to booking your Covid-19 vaccination shot
- Ideally first find your NHS number
Having this will make the process much easier, otherwise you’ll need to answer a series of questions
- Consider which day / time you might like to book on
Appointments take ~30 mins
- Go to this NHS Web page
- Enter your NHS number / answer a series of questions
- Select the date of your first appointment
Consider you might need to rest for the day or two after
- Book the date of your second appointment
- Confirm and you’re done
You can choose to have the details of your booking emailed to you too
Wednesday, 17th March, 2021 11:43am
By Simon Perry
