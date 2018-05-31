Dom Marle – aka the Randonnee Mankini man – needs our help.

When he took part in this year’s Randonnee, he got changed at Yarmouth Primary School out of his cycling gear and left it there for safe keeping. When he later returned, the school was closed and he’s not been able to get hold of anyone since to retrieve his clothing.

Dom is hoping that the power of social media will assist in the recovery. He says:

“This is a long shot, but I took part in the IOW Randonnee Cycling event on 6th May, I left two items of cycling clothing with one of the volunteers at Yarmouth School as I dress in a Mankini for SANDS Charity (Still Birth & Neonatal Deaths). “When I got back to the Yarmouth School checkpoint at 6.15pm the School was locked up…..so I was unable to get my stuff back (Santini cycling top and Santini Bibed Shorts). “I’ve already contacted the Randonnee organiser and the School directly (headmistress) but still, as yet, no news. “The female volunteer I left my stuff with recognised me as “The Mankini Man” as I’ve done the event for Charity over the last five years. “I don’t know her name, but she was on the Yarmouth School checkpoint at 10.15am that morning. “Any news on where my stuff is would be greatly appreciated as it’s £150 Cycling gear. Please call or txt if you have any news 07855 565 557.”

