Plans to turn former care home into ten flats

Plans have been submitted to convert a former care home into ten two-bedroom flats. However, the Isle of Wight Council have imposed a covenant on the property which restricts occupation to the over 60s.

A former care home in Ventnor could be turned into ten two-bedroom apartments for over 60s who are ‘looking to downsize’.

Steephill Residential Home, built in 1924 to house nurses from the nearby hospital, closed in 2017. Somerset Care, who ran the home, had accrued losses of £140,000 during its final 12 months.

Planning permission for single house
The property was purchased by Richard Bendy after the home was closed and all the equipment removed.

Permission was granted in January to convert the former care home into a single house.

Revised application
The new application states:

“Since gaining planning permission the applicant has carried out extensive research into local housing need and carried out consultations with estate agents to determine the most appropriate use for the building.”

These investigations concluded there was significant demand for two bedroom apartments in Ventnor.

Over 60s covenant
However, the Isle of Wight Council imposed a covenant on the property which restricts occupation to the over 60s.

The plan will require two ‘relatively small extensions’ to the building.

The ground floor units will have their gardens immediately outside the apartments and the second floor apartments will have their own balconies. A landscaped area will provide a shared garden.

‘Substantial internal alternations’ required
During its time as a care home, the building was altered to provide a number of smaller spaces for toilets and bathrooms so ‘substantial internal alternations’ are required to open up spaces.

Thirteen car park spaces will be provided to compensate for the lack of a bus route through Undercliff Drive, including three spaces for visitors.

Full details can be found on the council’s Planning Website.

Location map
View the location of this story.

Thursday, 31st May, 2018 9:20am

By

chartman
Why restrict it to over 60’s ( who might be downsizing) ?They are most likely to be able to live wherever they want…. I would think that young families in Ventnor will be well angry at being denied the opportunity to get on the housing laddder. Me thinks this is a scheme to get maximum on-going profits out of this development by way of service charges. PS… Read more »
31, May 2018 9:50 am
