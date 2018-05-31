Plans to turn former care home into ten flats

A former care home in Ventnor could be turned into ten two-bedroom apartments for over 60s who are ‘looking to downsize’.

Steephill Residential Home, built in 1924 to house nurses from the nearby hospital, closed in 2017. Somerset Care, who ran the home, had accrued losses of £140,000 during its final 12 months.

Planning permission for single house

The property was purchased by Richard Bendy after the home was closed and all the equipment removed.

Permission was granted in January to convert the former care home into a single house.

Revised application

The new application states:

“Since gaining planning permission the applicant has carried out extensive research into local housing need and carried out consultations with estate agents to determine the most appropriate use for the building.”

These investigations concluded there was significant demand for two bedroom apartments in Ventnor.

Over 60s covenant

However, the Isle of Wight Council imposed a covenant on the property which restricts occupation to the over 60s.

The plan will require two ‘relatively small extensions’ to the building.

The ground floor units will have their gardens immediately outside the apartments and the second floor apartments will have their own balconies. A landscaped area will provide a shared garden.

‘Substantial internal alternations’ required

During its time as a care home, the building was altered to provide a number of smaller spaces for toilets and bathrooms so ‘substantial internal alternations’ are required to open up spaces.

Thirteen car park spaces will be provided to compensate for the lack of a bus route through Undercliff Drive, including three spaces for visitors.

Full details can be found on the council’s Planning Website.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

