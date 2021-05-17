Here’s what you can do from today as Covid restrictions are lifted

As the Island opens back up again, residents and visitors are urged to be cautious and to continue following the social distancing guidance

Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓

An older man and woman hugging by Anastasia Vityukova

Many Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted across the country today (Monday 17th May) .

The rule of six (or two households) still applies, but from today hospitality businesses will be opening their doors for the first time since the beginning of the year.

Venues you will be able to go inside include, among others,

  • Restaurants
  • Pubs
  • Museums
  • Art galleries
  • Kids’ play areas
  • Cinemas
  • Saunas and steams rooms
  • Hotels

Facemasks and track and trace are still required at all venues.

Other restrictions lifted
Funerals with up to 30 mourners and weddings with up to 30 guests are now permitted.

People will be able to on foreign holidays to green list countries and domestic travel resumes – a boost for the Isle of Wight tourism industry.

One for the huggers
For many, one of the most important rules to be lifted today is the ability to be able to hug close friends and family.

For those who have had no physical contact with others for months on end, this will be very welcome news.

If you are going to hug a close friend or family the advice is to use your ‘personal judgement’ and ‘common sense’ – making sure to keep your faces away from each other.

Get tested
The Isle of Wight is still offering testing for people with or without symptoms.

If you have symptoms of Covid-19 find all the information you need on the Keep The Island Safe Website.

If you don’t have symptoms you can pick up a free Lateral Flow Test from many locations on the Island – put your postcode into this Website to see the location.

Be sensible
As the Island opens back up again, residents and visitors are urged to be cautious and to continue following the social distancing guidance.

Image: Anastasia Vityukova under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 17th May, 2021 8:23am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2or5

Filed under: Business, Featured, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Small Business, Tourism

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

2 Comments on "Here’s what you can do from today as Covid restrictions are lifted"

newest oldest most voted
VentnorLad

I just hope people are sensible and understand the difference between what they CAN do and what they SHOULD do.
The virus has not gone away. It will be with us for quite some time to come.
I’m looking forward to meeting a group of friends for a walk, but the chance of me meeting indoors any time soon is incredibly remote.

Vote Up30Vote Down
17, May 2021 8:53 am
Dalek

Good news. However, I didn’t do hugging before the pandemic, and I’m not starting now.

Vote Up20Vote Down
17, May 2021 8:45 am
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*