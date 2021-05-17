Here’s what you can do from today as Covid restrictions are lifted

Many Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted across the country today (Monday 17th May) .

The rule of six (or two households) still applies, but from today hospitality businesses will be opening their doors for the first time since the beginning of the year.

Venues you will be able to go inside include, among others,

Restaurants

Pubs

Museums

Art galleries

Kids’ play areas

Cinemas

Saunas and steams rooms

Hotels

Facemasks and track and trace are still required at all venues.

Other restrictions lifted

Funerals with up to 30 mourners and weddings with up to 30 guests are now permitted.

People will be able to on foreign holidays to green list countries and domestic travel resumes – a boost for the Isle of Wight tourism industry.

One for the huggers

For many, one of the most important rules to be lifted today is the ability to be able to hug close friends and family.

For those who have had no physical contact with others for months on end, this will be very welcome news.

If you are going to hug a close friend or family the advice is to use your ‘personal judgement’ and ‘common sense’ – making sure to keep your faces away from each other.

Get tested

The Isle of Wight is still offering testing for people with or without symptoms.

If you have symptoms of Covid-19 find all the information you need on the Keep The Island Safe Website.

If you don’t have symptoms you can pick up a free Lateral Flow Test from many locations on the Island – put your postcode into this Website to see the location.

Be sensible

As the Island opens back up again, residents and visitors are urged to be cautious and to continue following the social distancing guidance.

Image: Anastasia Vityukova under CC BY 2.0