Letter: So it’s ‘up to us’ to suppress the Indian Covid variant!

This from Timothy Spencer, Newport. Ed



Having once again left the barn door wide open, Vaccines Minister, Nadhim Zahawi, says, ‘it’s up to you’, if you want to suppress the Covid infection rate amidst the rise of the Indian Covid variant, b.1.617.2.

The arrogance of these no hope Tories is truly staggering.

Image: policyexchange under CC BY 2.0