Letter: So it’s ‘up to us’ to suppress the Indian Covid variant!

Timothy Spencer from Newport responds to the vaccines minister’s views on suppressing the Indian variant of Covid-19

Nadhim Zahawai

This from Timothy Spencer, Newport. Ed

Having once again left the barn door wide open, Vaccines Minister, Nadhim Zahawi, says, ‘it’s up to you’, if you want to suppress the Covid infection rate amidst the rise of the Indian Covid variant, b.1.617.2.

The arrogance of these no hope Tories is truly staggering.

Sunday, 16th May, 2021 10:08am

