Find out more about Isle of Wight health service at Heritage Open Day

Isle of Wight NHS Trust hope this Heritage Open Day event will be the first of many years participation, enabling them to share the rich history of the Island’s health and care services.

For the first time and coinciding with the 70th Anniversary year of the NHS, Isle of Wight NHS Trust is hosting a Heritage Open Day on Saturday 15th September between 10am and 4pm in the Conference Room, opposite the Full Circle Restaurant on Level B at St Mary’s Hospital.

This will be a small event this year, but we hope it will be the first of many years participation in Heritage Open Days so that we can share the rich history of the Island’s health and care services.

Displays and old photos
In the Conference Room there will be displays of records and items of interest from the health service over the years. Photographs will be on display.

The Isle of Wight Council’s County Record Service will be in attendance with a selection of items from the County archives.

Can you help?
Help us identify parts of our timeline that are missing.

Help us identify who is in the many photographs we have of health and care services.

Tours
A limited number of spaces will be available on tours, all starting from the Conference Room, as follows:

  • Pharmacy – 10:30am; 12:00 noon; 1:30pm and 2:30pm
  • Healing Arts – pictures, sculpture and art at St. Mary’s Hospital – 11:00am and 2:00pm
  • Breast Screening Service – 10:30am; 12:30pm and 2:00pm

In the main hospital corridor linking the modern part of the hospital with the north hospital there is a self-guided set of information about hospitals on the Isle of Wight.

For further information about the Heritage Open Day visit the Website.

