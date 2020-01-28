Hipshaker returns to help fundraise for Island Games athletes and KissyPuppy

Islanders are being tempted out of their winter hibernation next month for a great cause.

Hipshaker will be heading over to the Isle of Wight from Portsmouth and bringing with them the very best in 60’s funk, soul, jazz, rock, R&B and Motown from their resident DJs and joined by the Butterfly Collective.

The event aims to raise much-needed cash for the Isle of Wight’s talented athletes, as well as Kissy Puppy, the Sophie Rolf Trust.

Where and when

The event takes place at Park Dean Resorts, Lower Hyde, Shanklin on Saturday 15th February between 7.30pm to 1am.

Tickets are £10 each or £12 on the door, available from Toymaster, Regent Street Shanklin or Union Street Ryde and Visual Impact, Holyrood Street Newport.

Support for the Island’s talented athletes

Organised by Nick Groocock, the Island Games Athletics Team Manager, said,

“It has become increasingly difficult to gain sponsorship for athletes. We have a wonderful team sponsor in Churchers Solicitors, they buy our athletics strip which is a great help, but individual cost for each athlete are about £800 / person. So I try to get it to a more manageable sum in order to be able to take the best team based upon merit. “Events like this have risk attached, but are carefully thought out so as to make as much money as possible. That is helped by Park Dean who let me have the Lower Hyde venue for free, they have the bar take.”

Why KissyPuppy?

KissyPuppy supports children with life shortening illnesses and help with children’s bereavement services. Nick explained to OnTheWight why they chose this as the other organisation to benefit from the event.

“The story of why I chose to support KissyPuppy is an interesting one. It goes back to the last minute selection for Rosie Sexton who took part in the Half Marathon in Gibraltar last summer. To gain selection she ran a huge personal best in the Bath Half Marathon in March. This left her very little time to raise the funds needed in order to join the team. “She crowdfunded and shared the money with KissyPuppy the Sophie Rolfe Trust. I asked her why and it transpired that Sophie Rolfe was Rosie’s cousin.”

Rosie reached her target within days and won a silver medal in Gibraltar for her part in the half marathon team event, in what was her first Games. Well done Rosie!

Show your support

Do try and support this event if you can – gather friends together and have a great night out. You can go home with a warm fuzzy feeling that you’ve helped two great causes.

Image: Laura Jane Harding under CC BY 2.0