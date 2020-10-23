HMP Isle of Wight staff member tests positive for Covid-19

A staff member at HMP Isle of Wight has tested positive for Covid-19.

It is not known where or which part of the prisons the person works in but the necessary steps have been taken to self-isolate and those who had been in contact with the person have been told.

Robust and flexible plans in place

A prison service spokesperson from the Ministry of Justice confirmed the case today (Friday) and said,

“We have robust and flexible plans in place to keep prisoners, staff and the wider public safe based on the latest advice from Public Health England.”

No current cases of Covid-19 in prisoners

While a staff member has tested positive, there have been and are no current cases of Covid-19 in prisoners at HMP Isle of Wight across the sites.

On the Island, there have been 557 recorded positive cases of the virus — with 80 positive tests confirmed so far in October by Public Health England.

Data shows more cases have been confirmed in October than the last four months (June, July, August and September) combined.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Mufid Majnun under CC BY 2.0