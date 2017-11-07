Honey Show 2017: Winners announced following successful show

Marred only by traffic chaos in Newport, the 2017 Isle of Wight Beekeepers’ Association Honey Show went off well last weekend.

honey jars

Last weekend saw another successful Isle of Wight Beekeepers’ Association Honey Show take place in Cowes.

Lots of delicious Isle of Wight honey was on show for visitors to taste and vote on, along with fantastic displays of honey-related cakes, handicrafts, photography and more.

Traffic chaos
The event was marred only by traffic chaos in Newport that day. This meant the mainland Judge arrived over an hour late.

Organisers say they were contacted by many people who’d been caught in traffic and decided not to attend for that reason.

And the winners are!
Congratulations to all who took part, especially the winners!

IWBKA Honey Show Trophy Winners 2017 
Rosette Light - Liquid HoneyFrank Stevens
Rosette - Novice HoneyPerry Hayden
Rosette - Most Popular HoneyDave Cassell
Rosette - Decorated CakeGillian Belben
The Reg Gallop Trophy
For best article of Handicraft - Class 18 		George Bignell
The Virginia Ford Trophy
Honey for Sale Sign - Class 19		George Bignell
The Ray Fitchett Award
Best natural history photograph – Class 23		Matt Noyce
The Roberts Memorial Trophy
Highest number of points for honey and wax 		Dave Cassell
The Claude Cooper Memorial Trophy
Awarded for the highest number of points gained in the whole show		Dave Cassell
IWBKA Blue Ribbon Award
Awarded to the competing entrant who in the opinion of this year’s Honey Show Judge, has produced something for the show that is considered outstanding.		George Bignell for his Handicraft exhibit – Class 18
Show Judge Blue Ribbon AwardKeith Joyce for his soft Set Honey

Full details of all other winners will be on the Isle of Wight Beekeepers’ Association Website in due course.

