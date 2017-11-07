Honey Show 2017: Winners announced following successful show

Last weekend saw another successful Isle of Wight Beekeepers’ Association Honey Show take place in Cowes.
Lots of delicious Isle of Wight honey was on show for visitors to taste and vote on, along with fantastic displays of honey-related cakes, handicrafts, photography and more.
Traffic chaos
The event was marred only by traffic chaos in Newport that day. This meant the mainland Judge arrived over an hour late.
Organisers say they were contacted by many people who’d been caught in traffic and decided not to attend for that reason.
And the winners are!
Congratulations to all who took part, especially the winners!
|IWBKA Honey Show Trophy Winners 2017
|Rosette Light - Liquid Honey
|Frank Stevens
|Rosette - Novice Honey
|Perry Hayden
|Rosette - Most Popular Honey
|Dave Cassell
|Rosette - Decorated Cake
|Gillian Belben
|The Reg Gallop Trophy
For best article of Handicraft - Class 18
|George Bignell
|The Virginia Ford Trophy
Honey for Sale Sign - Class 19
|George Bignell
|The Ray Fitchett Award
Best natural history photograph – Class 23
|Matt Noyce
|The Roberts Memorial Trophy
Highest number of points for honey and wax
|Dave Cassell
|The Claude Cooper Memorial Trophy
Awarded for the highest number of points gained in the whole show
|Dave Cassell
|IWBKA Blue Ribbon Award
Awarded to the competing entrant who in the opinion of this year’s Honey Show Judge, has produced something for the show that is considered outstanding.
|George Bignell for his Handicraft exhibit – Class 18
|Show Judge Blue Ribbon Award
|Keith Joyce for his soft Set Honey
Full details of all other winners will be on the Isle of Wight Beekeepers’ Association Website in due course.
If like us, you’ve been repeating “tell ’em about the honey, mummy” in your head since the start of the article here you go:
