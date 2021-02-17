Hotel plans for former site of The Little Gloster (updated)

Changes have been proposed for the site of a once-popular Gurnard restaurant and B&B.

A planning application has been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council to change part of former Little Gloster restaurant and the accommodation above into hotel rooms, following its closure in September last year.

Award-winning business

Ben and Holly Cooke announced in June last year the restaurant and rooms, on Marsh Road, would close.

The award-winning family run business based in Gurnard had been going for ten years before it made the ‘hard decision’ to close.

Changes to upper floor

Drawings submitted by planning agents on behalf of the owner of the building, John Dart (who had previous planning applications for alterations approved in 2006), show the space above would be transformed to include a living area, kitchen, study and four bedrooms with bathrooms.

The ground floor is to stay as a restaurant.

To view the plans, 21/00167/FUL, you can view the council’s planning portal. Comments on the application can be submitted until 12th March.

