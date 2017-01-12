How much are you willing to pay for policing on the Isle of Wight?

The office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane, share this latest news. Ed

Michael Lane, Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire, Isle of Wight Portsmouth and Southampton is asking residents what level of contribution they are willing to make towards the cost of local policing.

The Commissioner is asking for views on three options:

No increase – this option could affect the level of national funding awarded and would reduce some aspects of current policing because it would be a real terms decrease.

An increase of £3.19 per year for a band D (1.99%) – this would protect the current level of national funding and allow the required increase of resources to deal with the increase in investigations and to meet nationally required standards for firearms, however it would also require Neighbourhood Policing resources to reduce to absorb inflation.

An increase of £5 per year for a Band D (3.12%) -would mean current national funding is protected, allow the current level of neighbourhood policing to be maintained and enable some further enhancements and modernisation to police services.

Michael Lane said,

“The amount of funding provided to each police force is determined by a national funding formula and local council tax. The National funding formula is not yet fair. I am committed to being part of the national debate and focusing attention on getting this right. “In the immediate term we must work within the envelope of funding that is allocated through the existing formula and the contribution residents make through the local precept. “I am asking residents to tell me which local funding option they consider the best for policing in Hampshire, Isle of Wight. Portsmouth and Southampton. “While I am recommending the £5 increase, as this will put us in a stronger position to meet the risks and respond to the increasing complexity of crime, I will strive to ensure that residents receive value for money and that effectiveness is not compromised in the pursuit of efficiency.”

To take part in the survey please visit the PCC Website.

The consultation closes on 20 January 2017.