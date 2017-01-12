How much are you willing to pay for policing on the Isle of Wight?

The office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane, share this latest news. Ed
Michael Lane, Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire, Isle of Wight Portsmouth and Southampton is asking residents what level of contribution they are willing to make towards the cost of local policing.
The Commissioner is asking for views on three options:
- No increase – this option could affect the level of national funding awarded and would reduce some aspects of current policing because it would be a real terms decrease.
- An increase of £3.19 per year for a band D (1.99%) – this would protect the current level of national funding and allow the required increase of resources to deal with the increase in investigations and to meet nationally required standards for firearms, however it would also require Neighbourhood Policing resources to reduce to absorb inflation.
- An increase of £5 per year for a Band D (3.12%) -would mean current national funding is protected, allow the current level of neighbourhood policing to be maintained and enable some further enhancements and modernisation to police services.
Michael Lane said,
“The amount of funding provided to each police force is determined by a national funding formula and local council tax. The National funding formula is not yet fair. I am committed to being part of the national debate and focusing attention on getting this right.
“In the immediate term we must work within the envelope of funding that is allocated through the existing formula and the contribution residents make through the local precept.
“I am asking residents to tell me which local funding option they consider the best for policing in Hampshire, Isle of Wight. Portsmouth and Southampton.
“While I am recommending the £5 increase, as this will put us in a stronger position to meet the risks and respond to the increasing complexity of crime, I will strive to ensure that residents receive value for money and that effectiveness is not compromised in the pursuit of efficiency.”
To take part in the survey please visit the PCC Website.
The consultation closes on 20 January 2017.
electrickery
12.Jan.2017 12:57pm
What a cock-eyed system! Unless we pay more, central government will pay less, apparently.
OK, let’s play their game and call their bluff. I vote for the 1.99% option, to give Mr Lane the bargaining power he says he needs to reduce the “unfairness”. Good luck with that one, Mr Lane.
Tim
12.Jan.2017 1:59pm
Why the presumption that the general public can always afford “just” a bit extra. Why don’t they make efficiency savings like the rest of us have to? Especially in our “low waged Isle of Wight economy”.
azwills
12.Jan.2017 6:21pm
just as an aside, the original question was “how much..for the Isle of Wight” however further down it mentions “..best for policing in Hampshire, Isle of Wight. Portsmouth and Southampton.” Does the IOW have similar policing costs to those other places? Given we have no motorway, little crime (according to the Hampshire Police website) and not many police (difficult to get an accurate figure) is it valid to have to pay for those on the mainland??
Tim
12.Jan.2017 7:51pm
In all fairness crime rates on the island are broadly similar to the rest of south Hampshire once you get out of the inner city areas.
What I object to is having to pay out ever larger sums of money when the authorities know perfectly well that the average working islander receives far lower wages than those workers on the mainland
Mark Francis
13.Jan.2017 8:58am
Don’t suppose there is a minus option, by any chance?
Tosh
14.Jan.2017 2:21pm
I just put in the comments reduce your budget by 5% . That is if they read the comments?
Colin
13.Jan.2017 9:06am
In these times of austity I am having to cut back on expenditure just like the government and so will also wish to see a minus option.
Tim
13.Jan.2017 9:36am
Yes, I agree, we need a minus option.
If the wealthy mainland want to pay more for “Hampshire” police that is up to them but over here enough is enough, we have to draw the line somewhere and inform them that their services have become unaffordable.
dave
13.Jan.2017 3:59pm
Police on the Isle of Wight seem to spend too much time driving around leisurely in their patrol cars but when a crime is reported they cannot find the resources to investigate. I once had the misfortune to report an offence and was merely given a crime number. Rubbish service. I was also issued with a parking ticket and when I contested it, the police blatantly lied and said I would need to contest the case in the magistrates court, costing me time and money in the process.
NO MORE MONEY – POLICE ARE NOT VALUE FOR MONEY.
Colin
14.Jan.2017 9:31am
Hold the front page. I’ve got it sorted.
Remove the uneccessary position of Crime Commissioner and associated staff and use the savings on front line policing.
No costly surveys required.
Job done.
Next.