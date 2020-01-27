How to get involved in the Mid-Supper Night’s Dream fundraiser for Naturezones

Naturezones is putting on a new type of fundraiser this Summer and are inviting performers to take part in the production.
A new concept in performing the Bard’s magical romantic and environmental play.
On 19th, 20th and 21st June there’ll be an immersive, theatrical promenade and picnic through a magical nature reserve in the company of characters from Shakespeare’s comic masterpiece.
Want to be involved?
Performers, backstage or in the zones – whatever your interest come and head to Naturezones on Saturday 1st February between 1-3pm.
You’ll be able to meet the production team and explore some of the play’s themes: love, magic and the environment.
This creative fundraising collaboration takes place between Naturezones, The Mustard Club Production Company and Local Islanders.
Visit the Naturezones Website for more information.
Image: public domain under CC BY 2.0
Monday, 27th January, 2020 9:09am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nqK
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, What's On
