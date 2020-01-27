If you need help claiming Universal Credit, Citizens Advice Isle of Wight now go further than before

Citizens Advice Isle of Wight have been helping people to claim Universal Credit since 1st April 2019.

Until now they have been working from the Job Centres in Newport and Ryde, but since the start of the Island’s winter season, Citizen Advice Isle of Wight Help to Claim Advisers have been visiting local areas to help more people.

Helped over 400 people so far

The service, funded nationally by the Department of Works and Pensions, helps people make their Universal Credit claim online, supporting them up to their first payment.

For those who are unable to use the Internet, or to visit the Job Centre, the service also supports them to make a telephone claim and to organise a home assessment visit from DWP.

The charity has already helped over 400 people locally with problems relating to Universal Credit. Nationally, Citizens Advice has helped over 230,000 people with Universal Credit.

Service extended across the Island

The mobile Help to Claim service is being delivered across the Isle of Wight through new and already established local community sessions.

Paul Savill, Chief Officer of Isle of Wight Citizens Advice, said:

“We have extended our service across the Island, reaching people where they need it most. We have included new sessions in Shanklin, Brading, East Cowes, Pan Estate and Freshwater, as well as establishing Help to Claim specific sessions in Ryde Library and continuing to provide support from the Isle Help Advice Centre in County Hall, Newport. “We offer free, independent, impartial and confidential advice to people in the community every day and have developed an expertise in dealing with Universal Credit. We’ve seen first-hand what can happen when people struggle to make a claim and their payments are delayed. Our Help to Claim Advisers will ensure that moving to Universal Credit is the best option available to people before they make their claim. “We encourage anyone who needs help with their application to get in touch with us either in-person, over the phone (0800 144 8 444) or over webchat citizensadvice.org.uk to seek advice. To organise an appointment with a Help to Claim Adviser in your local area email the team at H2Cenquiries@iwcab.org.uk.”

