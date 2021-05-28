How to take part in the 30 Days Wild challenge this June

Have a wildlife-filled month with 30 Days Wild – our challenge to get you connecting with nature this summer.

Big Wild Breakfast

It all starts with the Big Wild Breakfast on 1st June. Kick-off your day with breakfast outside and use our free breakfast placemat as a spotting guide to record all the wildlife you see in 30 minutes as you start the day.

For the rest of the month, see how wild you can go!

Ideas, wallcharts and activity sheets

We provide 30 Days Wild participants with ideas, wallcharts and activity sheets that give everyone easy ways of doing a ‘random act of wildness’ every day. Some of the most popular activities include a paddle in the Solent or one of our chalk streams, listening to birdsong and stargazing.

20,000 people from Hampshire and the Isle of Wight took part in 2020, and nationwide 30 Days Wild had over a million participants! When you sign up for 30 Days Wild, you get loads of free activities to try. There are packs for schools, care homes and businesses to take part too.

Be part of a huge community

You’ll be part of a huge community too – thousands of people share their top tips and inspiration on the 30 Days Wild Facebook and Twitter pages. Signing up will also give you access to the 30 Days Wild email journey to join your local Wildlife Trust in all the festivities!

This year, we have quite a few exciting activities planned for our local celebrations, including our inaugural Wilder Annual Awards and festival on 19th June so stay tuned and sign up to find out more.

Many fantastic habitats

On the Island there are so many fantastic habitats on your doorstep. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust have lots of nature reserves to explore and there is so much wildlife to discover.

From the mosaic of habitats at Newchurch Moors Nature Reserve, to coastal wetlands and red squirrels at Bouldnor Forest and chalk grassland at Arreton Down Nature Reserve, there’s something for everyone. You might be lucky enough to spot a Glanville fritillary butterfly, hear a cuckoo calling, or simply take a walk and enjoy the scenery in these special places.

Increase mental and physical wellbeing

Surveys have shown that 30 Days Wild not only brings you a heightened sense of nature, but it will increase mental and physical wellbeing too.

These positive changes last beyond June. People who took part reported feeling happier and healthier for up to two months afterwards.

You can sign up and start your wild journey via the Website.

News shared by Claire on behalf of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust. Ed

© Paul Gonella – The Wildlife Trusts