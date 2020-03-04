Hygiene inspector found same problems at one-star Isle of Wight pub two years on

A pub in Freshwater has been given a one-star food hygiene review — after inspectors found the same problems they did two years ago.

Environmental officers from the Isle of Wight Council inspected The Vine Inn in Freshwater, one of Fuller’s chain pubs on the Island, in January 2018 and when they returned two years later, in 2020, inspectors said it was ‘disappointing to note’ the same problems were found.

Out of date cooked rice

The pub on School Green Road, was also found by inspectors to have an issue with stock rotation — numerous sauces had a use-by date of September 2019, raw gammon stakes had started to oxidize and coleslaw, chicken curry and cooked rice had to be used at least four days before the inspection.

A system of stock rotation had been put in place but it had not been adhered to.

General hygiene standard was fair

The general standard of hygiene was judged to be fair, but food debris was found in the metal shelving beneath the food preparation surfaces, which stored the clean crockery.

The seal to the fridge and freezers had food in them and the microwave oven, particularly the handle and control panel, was dirty.

Incomplete paperwork

Inspectors found at the time of the visit, the food premises registration had not been completed or submitted.

Anyone who supplies food regularly must register their business at least 28 days before they open.

Floor covering not suitable

Inspectors also found floor covering was torn and acting as a trap for dirt and food — in its current state inspectors said it was ‘not suitable for use in a room where food is prepared, treated or processed’.

In the fridge, there were a number of uncovered raw burgers ‘stored directly on the shelf’ which may have led to contamination.

Brewery: Tenants already addressed issues raised

Commenting on the rating at The Vine, a spokesperson for Fuller, Smith and Turner, said: