‘Inadequate’ Isle of Wight care home left elderly residents sitting in urine

An Isle of Wight care home, where residents were given medicine that left them at risk of choking and left to sit in their own urine, has been rated ‘inadequate’ by inspectors.

During the inspection of Vecta House, on Atkinson Drive, in May, a medical emergency meant paramedics had to be called to the site. However, inspectors noted the resident in question was left alone by staff, anxious and scared.

Relatives also informed inspectors that when visiting they had noted their relative smelt of stale urine — however, staff did not change the person for another hour.

An ‘unpleasant incontinence’ aroma was found in various corridors and communal areas, which demonstrated the carpets were not fully cleaned. The manager of the home said there were plans to replace these.

Working to address the issues identified

Vecta House in Newport, run by Barchester Healthcare Homes Ltd, was found to be inadequate for safety and well-led, and to require improvement in effectiveness, caring and responsiveness.

A spokesperson for Vecta House said they took the report’s findings seriously, and were working to address the issues identified, including recruiting a new general manager and deputy manager, in addition to other staff.

Choking risk

Residents were fed the wrong consistency of food, and those at risk of choking were being given capsules — medicines which were not suitable for them to swallow safely.

Residents were not always brought drinks unless they asked — which caused difficulties for those who were unable to speak.

Staff needed direction during fire drill

An unplanned fire drill took place during the inspection, during which staff did not reassure residents, but stood around looking at the fire board.

Staff did not act until the provider’s health and safety manager prompted them to do.

Staffing issues

Concerns were raised by inspectors about the high reliance on agency staff, who lacked the skills and knowledge to care for people in residence.

Systems were not in place to monitor which residents’ relatives had lasting power of attorney, which put them at risk.

Vecta: “Well-being of residents of utmost importance”

A spokesperson for the home said:

“We are supporting and developing our staff to ensure continued improvements are made and have had regular input from our specialist teams from across Barchester Healthcare. “The home has undergone a full refurbishment and we are pleased that we are now in the position to admit new privately-funded residents. The well-being of our residents is of the utmost importance to us and our absolute focus is to continue to deliver a high quality of care.”

