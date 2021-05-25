Independent Arts announced their Thank You Card Competition Winners

Independent Arts, local arts for wellbeing charity, are pleased to be able to announce the two winning designs of their recent Thank You Card Competition.

In March 2021 Independent Arts asked Isle of Wight residents to get creative in designing a new Thank You card for the charity to use to thank supporters for the coming year, to which they had a great response and some fantastic entries!

The winners

A panel made up of staff and trustees were tasked with choosing the winning Under 18 (Children’s) and Over 18 (Adults) entries and after some deliberation the winners were chosen as Jackie Homes and Lily Kingsland aged four years, for their entries below.

Jackie’s card

Homes: I was over the moon to have won

Winner of the Over 18 category, Jackie said,

“Thank you so much, I was over the moon to have won your card competition. As a follower of Independent Arts, I support everything that they do in using creativity in all forms to bring people of the Island together especially the elderly, vulnerable and isolated. “I love doing art myself and as I have a sight problem, I appreciate this opportunity to share my achievement. I wanted to represent the many things that Independent arts can offer the people of the Island and how the love of creativeness brings people together and is also important for all our wellbeing.”

Professionally printed

Both cards have now been professionally printed and produced by local printers All Things Printed Ltd and will be used by Independent Arts to write thank you notes to our supporters, donors, fundraisers, and volunteers.

Lily’s card

Gagliani: It seemed the entirely right thing to do

Lisa Gagliani MBE, Independent Arts CEO, said,

“As far as I know, this is the first time we have created a bespoke card to thank our supporters and volunteers. It seemed entirely the right thing to do after such a difficult year and knowing that many people have found comfort in creativity, to ask the public to design a card for us. “We have lots of people to thank – so these lovely cards will be put to immediate use and will be sure to bring a smile to anyone who receives one.”

Visit the Creative Hub

Independent Arts have recently opened their new Creative Hub at 48 High Street, Newport. The Creative Hub is a place to attend creative workshops for well-being and is a gallery to showcase participants creativity.

The charity works with vulnerable groups of all ages, many with complex needs. The ethos of the charity is to use creative pursuits and conversation to tackle social and emotional isolation.

The Thank You cards are not for sale; The charity plans to create a range of merchandise inspired by participant’s artwork in time for Christmas. For more information visit the Website.

News shared by Hannah on behalf of Independent Arts. Ed