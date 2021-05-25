The Beast Must Die: Isle of Wight-filmed series begins streaming this week

The Beast Must Die, the Britbox series that was filmed on the Isle of Wight, begins streaming later this week.

The first two episodes will be released on 27th May to be streamed via Britbox. The following three episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays. There are five episodes in total.

Revenge thriller filmed on the Island

The five-part thriller series, written by Gaby Chiappe, stars Jared Harris (The Crown), Cush Jumbo (The Good Wife), Billy Howle (Witness for the Protection) and Nathaniel Parker (Vanity Fair).

The revenge thriller tells the story of a mother who sets out to avenge her young son’s death, while a detective tries to unpick the web of tragedy and steer a course to justice.

Can you spot yourself or friends?

Many Islanders were involved with the production, taking roles as extras, as well as supporting roles behind the camera.

Twitter ‘Watchalong’

If Twitter is your thing, BritBox are hosting a Twitter ‘Watchalong’ at 7pm on Thursday 27th.

Look out for #TheBeastMustDie on Twitter from 7-8pm on 27th.

Free seven-day trial

BritBox offer a free seven-day trial which you can sign up for by visiting their Website.