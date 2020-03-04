Island businesses celebrated at Isle of Wight Radio Awards event

Companies and individuals from across the Isle of Wight have been celebrated at the Isle of Wight Radio Best in Business Awards 2020, sponsored by Red Squirrel Property Shop.

The awards saw over 2,500 nominations cast, with several hundred businesses on the Isle of Wight in the running for awards.

Isle of Wight Radio’s 30th birthday

More than 200 people attended the event on Friday (28th Feb) which was hosted by Isle of Wight Radio’s Paul Topping and Georgie Carter – and also marked the start of Isle of Wight Radio’s 30th birthday celebrations.

Island dignitaries, including Isle of Wight Conservative MP Bob Seely and Isle of Wight Council Chief Executive, John Metcalfe also attended at Lower Hyde, Shanklin, which was opened by Island singers, Company B, while Aaron Isted, wowed people with his magic illusions.

17 awards were presented

Across the evening, 17 awards were presented – the first of which was the ‘New Business of the Year Award’, with Go Internet, which was handed to the winners, Board, by event hosts Paul Topping and Georgie Carter.

The Isle of Wight Produce of the Year award, with Isle of Wight Fuels, went to Briddlesford Farm, while the Tradesperson of the Year award, with Sydenhams, went to Goodall Roofing.

The Best Place to Work sponsored by WP Recruitment and HR Limited went to Isle of Wight estate agents, Hose Rhodes Dickson, and the Independent Retailer of the Year award, with Hong Kong Express, went to Island Photo Centre.

Excellence in customer service

The best in Island customer service was celebrated with the Customer Excellence of the Year Award, with Harrison Black Chartered Accountants, which was won by The Jewellery Cabin.

Throughout the evening, the awards presentation was streamed live on Facebook to thousands of viewers.

A family affair

The Family Business of the Year Award with Hillbans Pest Control went to Med Tec Design Services, and the Employee of the Year Award, with HTP Apprenticeship College, went to the Seaview Hotel’s Jackie Scott-Jackson.

The title of Restaurant of the Year, with Mermaid Gin, went to The Cottage, while Tapnell Farm’s ‘Tapland’ winter experience was crowned the Top Event of 2019, sponsored by Stagegear Rentals.

The Best Place to Stay award, with Wight Fire and Security, was given to The Royal Hotel, while the Isle of Wight Steam Railway scooped the Best in Tourism Award, supported by Visit Isle of Wight.

Public votes

Three categories were opened to the public vote. After thousands of nominations across the categories, Hairdresser/Salon of the Year, with Elite Hair Design, was given to Donna Jones Hairdressing, Pub of the Year with Firstmech Mechanical Service was given to Ye Olde Village Inn, Bembridge and Best Breakfast, with Top Mops Homecare, was given to Kevars of Ryde.

Lifetime Advertiser Award

Also being celebrated at the Isle of Wight Radio Best in Business Awards this year was Isle of Wight Radio’s 30th birthday. The landmark anniversary was marked by the Lifetime Advertiser Award which was received by John Keyworth at Islandwide Carpets (pictured at top).

The ceremony reached its climax with the much-anticipated award of the night – Overall Best Business of the Year – with Red Squirrel Property Shop, which was won by Brightbulb Design.

Overall winners, Brightbulb Design

Matthew Jeffery, CEO of Brightbulb Design, said:

“Firstly, can I just thank you to Isle of Wight Radio for recognising Brightbulb as the overall Business of the Year. It came as a great surprise to us and the whole team was absolutely stoked. It really made our night. “I am so proud of our team who work tirelessly for our clients. Thanks to Red Squirrel Property Shop Ltd and Charlie Panayi for sponsoring the award and event.”

The night continued with a party, hosted by Isle of Wight Festival favourites – Electro Love.

News shared by Jamie White on behalf of Isle of Wight Radio. Ed