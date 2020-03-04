Two leap year babies born on the Isle of Wight

Maternity staff were delighted to welcome two ‘Leap Year’ babies born on Saturday 29th February at St Mary’s Hospital.
Baby Harrison
First to arrive was a baby boy, Harrison at 12:20hrs weighing 6lb, to parents Chris Irwin and Kelly Rimmer of East Cowes.
Baby Lily-Mae
Second to arrive was a baby girl, Lily-Mae at 19:24hrs weighing 5lb 11oz, to parents John Downing and Ellen Phelps of Ryde.
Amanda Pearson, Head of Midwifery at St Mary’s, said:
“Congratulations to both sets of parents on their new arrivals.
“A baby born on the 29th February is indeed a special event and the whole team wish the babies health and happiness for the future.”
News shared by Isle of Wight NHS Trust press office.
Wednesday, 4th March, 2020 10:06am
By Sally Perry
