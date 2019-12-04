Disruption expected on Island Line Trains all day

More disruption on the Island Line train service today as trains revert to an hourly service.

The disruption is due to fault on a train. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.



The affected train has now been taken out of service for repairs. Until the end of service today, the line will be operating a reduced hourly train service.

Trains will depart from Shanklin at xx:18

Trains will depart from Ryde Pier Head at xx:49

For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point.

We are very sorry for any delay that this may cause to your journey.

Image: tompagenet under CC BY 2.0