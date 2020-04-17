Island Scouts to renew their Scout Promise at home during Coronavirus lock down

Every year over 1,000 members of Scouting on the Isle of Wight renew their Promise at events and parades across the Island on or around St. George’s Day, Thursday 23rd April 2020.

Because face-to-face activity is not possible this year due to the Coronavirus lock down, Isle of Wight County Commissioner Dave Simpson has challenged everyone involved in Island Scouting to video themselves renewing their Promise at home and then share it with others.

Dave Simpson says:

“The Promise is the commitment made by all Members as they join Scouting, promising to share the values of Scouting. “Whilst the country is coping with coronavirus and restrictions on face-to-face activity in place, Scouting, like many other organisations, has had to find different and novel ways to continue providing activities for young people. As part of this I wanted to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to renew their Promise. “Videoing the renewal is an easy way for everyone to record and share their Promise renewal.”

Scouting life carries on

Scouting is continuing during the current restrictions with meetings held by Zoom, Facetime, WhatsApp and other video conferencing apps, the issuing of challenges like the Promise renewal and the national Scouting at Home initiative.

Guidance has been issued to Scouting across the Island on how to undertake the Promise renewal at home and how to share the video or photograph of the renewal.

See activities on Facebook Page

Dave continued:

“In the lead up to St. George’s Day we will be posting some activities on our Facebook page for Island Scouts and their families which underline the importance of the Promise and will help young people to understand the Promise and fundamentals of Scouting. “The wording of the Promise, including variations for different beliefs and some videos for the promises can be found on our Facebook page and YouTube channel. “No one is quite sure who coined the phrase ‘Once a Scout, always a Scout’, but former members of the Scout movement are also welcome to join in the Promise renewal.”

News shared by Malcolm on behalf of Isle of Wight Scouts. Ed

Image: Adam and Hannah renewing their Promise at home