Isle of Wight Bus and Rail Users Group: All welcome to public meeting

All are welcome to attend our Public Meeting which is being held this coming Saturday 21st January at 11am at the Methodist Church Hall in Quay Street, Newport.

We have Richard Tyldsley from Southern Vectis/Go Ahead Group and Stewart Chandler from the IWC present, who will be able to both present information and receive questions at the meeting.

Image: © Southern Vectis

