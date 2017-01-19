Isle of Wight Bus and Rail Users Group: All welcome to public meeting

If you are a bus or train user on the Isle of Wight you are welcome to attend this meeting on Saturday morning in Newport.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Island Buses:

Andy shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

All are welcome to attend our Public Meeting which is being held this coming Saturday 21st January at 11am at the Methodist Church Hall in Quay Street, Newport.

We have Richard Tyldsley from Southern Vectis/Go Ahead Group and Stewart Chandler from the IWC present, who will be able to both present information and receive questions at the meeting.

Image: © Southern Vectis

Location map
View the location of this story.

Thursday, 19th January, 2017 12:03pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eVe

Filed under: Bus, Island-wide, Newport, Train, Travel, What's On

Print Friendly

.

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Get Isle of Wight news
direct to your Mobile
Advertise here: Call 01983 898 777

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*