Isle of Wight Carers Lounge now extended to cover mental health carers

Carers IW is pleased to announce the expansion of its Carers Lounge service at St Mary’s Hospital.

The Carers Lounge in the main hospital has extended to Sevenacres to continue to develop the service offer for carers and expand our work to become an integral part of the Sevenacres team.

What the support offers

This role is to specifically support carers when the person with mental health difficulties is an inpatient at Sevenacres.

The service includes support with hospital admission, stay and discharge as well as emotional support, help with emergency planning and signposting to other appropriate agencies to ensure that carers continue to be supported after the person they care for leaves hospital.

Partnership working

This work has been enabled through partnership working with the Trust to identify a small office space; funding for the worker is provided by IW Council. Working ‘on site’ has increased Carers IW contact with ward staff and the Home Treatment Team which has led to an increase in identification, referral, and support for carers.

Carer: It was just what we both needed

Despite the challenges of Covid-19, work continues in collaboration with health colleagues to ensure the best outcomes for carers and the patient. One carer recently supported with a challenging issue said,

“Thank you so much from both of us for facilitating this, it was just what we both needed. “I see and a feel an improvement in her every day, and fingers crossed this continues and soon she can be home.”

A positive step to support needs of mental health carers

Sarah Hart, Carers IW Team Leader said,

“The development of this on-site support is a positive step to support the needs of mental health carers. We work closely with our hospital and community colleagues to ensure that carers understand what may happen during the hospital journey. “This enables carers to participate in hospital processes where appropriate and better manage the concerns that come when patients refuse to allow the sharing of information with their carer.”

To contact the Sevenacres Carers Lounge call 01983 822099 and ask for ext. 2401 or email [email protected]