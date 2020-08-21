Isle of Wight community step up after appeal to help 12-year-old cyclist in his 7,300 mile challenge

Late on Thursday afternoon an appeal was posted to the Isle of Wight Community Information Facebook Group (now boasting more than 30,000 members) for help with a bike.

12-year-old Will – who is currently undertaking a mammoth 7,300 mile cycle challenge – had mangled his bike on the way to the Isle of Wight and needed to find a replacement in order to continue his journey.

Appeal for help

A post went up on the Community Facebook group explaining Will’s situation, how he was on the ferry from Lymington to the Island, needed to complete the trek on the Island, but was without a bike. They’d tried to hire a bike, but without success.

The Isle of Wight community did what it does best, it leapt into action and with a matter of hours, offers of bikes flooded in. News OnTheWight posted to our Facebook Page and Twitter accounts and even had someone offer to buy the lad a bike.

Isle of Wight “You are awesome”

Tobias, who posted the appeal yesterday was able to provide an update this afternoon. He said,

“Thank you Isle of Wight – You are awesome!

amazing taxi driver saving the day

great fish and chips

incredible community supporting Will

incredible generosity and a loaned bike

amazingly helpful bus driver

great coffee

wind – and lots of it

“We will be completing Will’s three-day epic ride tomorrow (Saturday) when the weather means it’s safer trying to raise loadsamoney for The Orangutan Foundation. “Special to Chris and Michaela Plant (pictured with her little officer) who have let me borrow Chris’ bike. We are so grateful!”

Follow the journey and show your support

To find out more and follow Will’s challenge, head over to his Facebook Page – Will’s 7300 Mile Challenge.

He was inspired by David Attenborough’s Seven Worlds One Planet series,

“I decided I want to do something to help protect the rainforest in Borneo – the home and habitat of the Orangutan.”

Best of luck Will – we hope the rest of your challenge continues without any further problems. Head over to his Just Giving Page if you are able to show your support.