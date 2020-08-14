Isle of Wight Coronavirus (Covid-19) testing facility moving from its current location

The Coronavirus (Covid-19) testing facility on the Isle of Wight is due to move from its current location to Newclose County Cricket Club.

From Monday 24th August, people will need to go to Newclose County Cricket Club, in Blackwater Road, Newport, to access a Coronavirus test.

To help people access the cricket ground, the speed limit for part of Blackwater Road will be reduced from 40mph to 30mph.

Parking has been arranged to segregate those attending for testing from those using the club house and cricket grounds. There will be clear signage at all times and someone on the testing site gate to direct traffic when the site becomes operational.

Since lockdown both 1Leisure Medina and Medina College have been closed which enabled the car park to be used as the testing site.

However from September both of these sites will be fully open and therefore will no longer be able to host the testing facility.

Legg: Ensuring it remains on the Island

Dr Michele Legg, GP and clinical lead for NHS Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group, said:

“As lockdown eases we are seeing more facilities reopen and a return to some sort of normality. “This is why we are relocating the testing facility – ensuring it remains on the Island – so that residents can have easy access to a test should they require it. “It’s important to remember that if you or anyone you live with show coronavirus symptoms – a high fever, new continuous cough or a loss of taste or smell – then you need to self-isolate and book yourself a test. “It’s vital to have the test within the first five days of showing symptoms as this will make the test more effective. “Getting a quick result will also help you to know whether you need to continue self-isolating and contact test and trace if you test positive and if you test negative then you know you can safely continue with our new normal. “Hand washing is still very important please remember to wash your hands regularly with soap and water for 20 seconds.”

3,400 people swab tested

Since the Island has had its own testing facility, more than 3,400 people have had a swab to see if they have the virus.

The test involves taking a swab of the inside of your nose and the back of your throat, using a long cotton bud.

You can do the swab yourself (if you are aged 12 or over) or someone can do it for you. Parents or guardians have to swab test children aged five to 11.

Weech: Results within 24 hours

Sara Weech, project lead for the testing centre, said:

“We want to reassure residents that although the testing site has moved, we are still here to provide you with a safe and efficient service. “Once you have your appointment, you arrive to the site either by your car or on foot, and we will then provide you with a self-testing kit so you can take a swab. “You should get your results within 24 hours. “We realise the process maybe unfamiliar to many and cause anxiety, however we are here to talk you through it and provide you with support.”

As well as getting tested if you or someone in your household is showing symptoms, it’s also important to carry on using methods to reduce the risk of passing the virus between people.

Bryant: Carry on with other measures

Simon Bryant, director of public health for the Island, said:

“Island residents have done a phenomenal job in keeping coronavirus transmission rates low; however we must not be complacent. “Good hand hygiene remains important, making sure you wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds with soap and water. “In line with guidance wear a face covering when visiting public indoor spaces such as shops, supermarkets, hospitals and GP practices. “Keep two metres away from those outside of your household. “And of course, if you start to display coronavirus symptoms, then ensure you self-isolate and book yourself in for a test.”

Where and when

The testing site will be open from Monday to Saturday from 9am to 2.30pm at Newclose County Cricket Club, in Blackwater Road, Newport.

People are advised to book a test by either calling 119 or visiting the Website.

People on the Island should not travel to mainland testing sites when symptomatic, and that if the requesting system only offers them a mainland testing site, you should either try again the next day to book one on the Island, or order a postal test.

News shared by Priya on behalf of Isle of Wight CCG. Ed

Image: navymedicine under CC BY 2.0