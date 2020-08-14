The Island VI Form ensures students are fully prepared for next steps into Higher Education or the world of work

The Island VI Form is the largest provider of A Levels on the Island with a dedicated site, exclusively for post-16 students.
Apply now to join this September; the timetable is in place and staff are committed and already planning for your success!
Support until the very end of your studies
Choose subjects with the confidence that the courses will be running and you will be supported until the very end of your studies.
Students from all schools and academies, across the Island and beyond, are welcome.
Develop a range of skills
As well as providing excellent teaching in a wide range of subjects, all students at the VI Form receive support to develop their leadership, organisation, resilience, initiative and communication skills.
This ensures that students are fully prepared take their next steps into Higher Education or the world of work when they leave.
Our commitment
The Island VI Form is committed to the following:
- Providing a challenging and innovative culture, engendering a love of learning
- A culture of commitment and hard work that will enable the achievement of potential
- Securing mutual respect and a positive attitude to learning
- Creating an inclusive, supportive community where students value one another
What to expect
Learning facilities at the VI Form are of a standard to rival any national learning institution and, being a dedicated post-16 site, students are able to enjoy more freedom and responsibility.
Some of the facilities available to students are:
- Large common rooms and quiet working spaces
- Cafe with pool table, table tennis tables and TVs
- A bright and well-equipped gym, available at no cost to students
- University quality Science laboratories
- Fashion and Textiles studio and extensive DT workshop with state-of-the-art laser cutting machinery
- Six dedicated IT suites and three Apple Mac computer suites
- Full Wifi coverage across the campus
- Art block with specialised teaching areas, including a photography dark room
Find out more
Anyone interested in finding out more about The Island VI Form should take a look at the full prospectus.
Applications for September 2020 are warmly invited and application forms can be found on the Website.
For more information or an informal chat, please call (01983) 522 886.
Our thanks to The Island VI Form for sponsoring for this feature. They and other businesses and organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free.
Friday, 14th August, 2020 6:09pm
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nRH
Filed under: Education, Featured, Sponsored Feature, Youth
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓