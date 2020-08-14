The Island VI Form ensures students are fully prepared for next steps into Higher Education or the world of work

The Island VI Form is the largest provider of A Levels on the Island with a dedicated site, exclusively for post-16 students.

Apply now to join this September; the timetable is in place and staff are committed and already planning for your success!

Support until the very end of your studies

Choose subjects with the confidence that the courses will be running and you will be supported until the very end of your studies.

Students from all schools and academies, across the Island and beyond, are welcome.

Develop a range of skills

As well as providing excellent teaching in a wide range of subjects, all students at the VI Form receive support to develop their leadership, organisation, resilience, initiative and communication skills.

This ensures that students are fully prepared take their next steps into Higher Education or the world of work when they leave.

Our commitment

The Island VI Form is committed to the following:

Providing a challenging and innovative culture, engendering a love of learning

A culture of commitment and hard work that will enable the achievement of potential

Securing mutual respect and a positive attitude to learning

Creating an inclusive, supportive community where students value one another

What to expect

Learning facilities at the VI Form are of a standard to rival any national learning institution and, being a dedicated post-16 site, students are able to enjoy more freedom and responsibility.

Some of the facilities available to students are:

Large common rooms and quiet working spaces

Cafe with pool table, table tennis tables and TVs

A bright and well-equipped gym, available at no cost to students

University quality Science laboratories

Fashion and Textiles studio and extensive DT workshop with state-of-the-art laser cutting machinery

Six dedicated IT suites and three Apple Mac computer suites

Full Wifi coverage across the campus

Art block with specialised teaching areas, including a photography dark room

Find out more

Anyone interested in finding out more about The Island VI Form should take a look at the full prospectus.

Applications for September 2020 are warmly invited and application forms can be found on the Website.

For more information or an informal chat, please call (01983) 522 886.

Our thanks to The Island VI Form for sponsoring for this feature. They and other businesses and organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free.



